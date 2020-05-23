The bard & the plague

Earlier this week, The Washington Post reported that the Globe Theatre in London — one of the most popular destinations for the performances of William Shakespeare’s plays — could bring down the curtain if the UK government did not inject $7 million to make up for the losses it has suffered because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Globe, in the fashionable South Bank of the Thames, is a meticulous reproduction in oak of the original playhouse where most Shakespeare’s plays were first performed, and was burned down in 1613. The current theatre, which was ...