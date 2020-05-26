How return of Bundesliga paved way for La Liga and Serie A amid Covid-19

fans will soon be able to watch their favourite stars, like Lionel Messi, Antonie Griezmann, or Cristiano Ronaldo, in action as the Spanish (La Liga) and Italian (Serie A) leagues return in June.

After more than 60 days of lockdown, Germany’s Bundesliga became the first European League to resume its operations. The German Federation issued a strict set of guidelines, which includes closed door matches, banning players to shake hands, and hugging. It also issued several guidelines on how to maintain social distance inside dressing rooms and during training.

Other leagues are keenly watching to understand how Bundesliga is managing itself.

Following Germany’s footstep, Spain became 2nd country to give green signal for resumption of its football league (La Liga) from the week starting 8th June. while the Italian league is also likely to resume by mid-June. A decision is expected to be made on 28th May.

On 23rd May, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that major professional sporting competitions will be allowed in Spain from the week starting 8th June.

"The resumption of major professional sporting competitions, and, in particular, La Liga, will be allowed from the week starting June 8," Spain’s PM said in a press conference.

Spain has recently seen a decline in the number of coronavirus cases. Spain has reported 236, 000 Covid-19 cases, out of which 150, 000 recovered and 28,742 died.

La Liga’s President Javier Tebas welcomed the move. According to media reports, Tebas said the league could resume from 11th June and the first matchday might see just one game being played between Real Betis and Sevilla as a tribute to Covid-19 victims.

Matches will be played behind closed doors and the clubs will have to adhere to a strict set of guidelines. The league had already allowed clubs to resume training with a maximum of 10 players together.





The Spanish government has given the green light for the return of professional sport - including #LaLigaSantander and #LaLigaSmartBank - as of June 8th, following guidelines from the Ministry of Health.#BackToWin pic.twitter.com/OjjV61pnBf — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) May 23, 2020

The league was suspended on March 12 as Covid-19 cases soured in Spain. Since then, a total of five players in the top 2 division have tested positive.

contributes $17.9 billion to the Spanish economy, which is 1.4 per cent of the GDP and the league could lose one billion euros from broadcasters alone if it remains unfinished, according to media reports.

points table as of March 12



Messi-led Barcelona is ahead of arch-rivals Real Madrid by a small margin of two points. With 11 rounds to be played and matches expected to be played twice a week, the league could see an exciting finish. Spain’s other big club, Atletico Madrid, is currently languishing at 6th place with 45 points, a point behind Getafe. A 13-points gap means, Atletico Madrid will be playing for the Champions League’s spot.

La Liga points table Clubs Games played Points Won Draw Lost Goal for Goal against Goal difference Barcelona 27 58 18 4 5 63 31 32 Real Madrid 27 56 16 8 3 49 19 30 Sevilla 27 47 13 8 6 39 29 10 Real Sociedad 27 46 14 4 9 45 33 12 Getafe 27 46 13 7 7 37 25 12 Atletico Madrid 27 45 11 12 4 31 21 10 Valencia 27 42 11 9 7 38 39 -1 Villarreal 27 38 11 5 11 44 38 6 Granada 27 38 11 5 11 33 32 1 Athletic 27 37 9 10 8 29 23 6

Granada vs Real MadridItalian government officials, people from the football federation and the are expected to meet on 28th May and decision on the resumption of league would be taken.

According to various media reports, Italian minister Vincenzo Spadafora said Serie A could restart from 13th or 20th June.

"We are working on two possible dates to begin Serie A games, on June 13 or 20," football website Goal.com quoted Spadafora.

The minister also reportedly said matches should be aired free in Italy so that fans avoid going to bars and restaurants to watch the league, an idea that all the Serie A clubs won’t like because that may cause loss of television money.

Another suggestion to kickoff matches at 4:30 pm in Italy (8 pm Indian Standard Time) was opposed by players because they felt playing 90 minutes during summer is not feasible. Clubs also oppose the proposal to put the whole team under quarantine for 15 days, which could mean no match for 2 weeks, even if one player is found positive.

Italy was badly affected by the pandemic when Seria A, on March 9, decided to suspend the league. Before suspension, the clubs were already playing behind closed doors to contain the virus.

Italian clubs are not new to the idea of playing behind closed doors as they have been punished, quite a few times, for incidents of racism, corruption.

Training



Serie A clubs have already begun training under strict protocols which mandates social distancing.

If Serie A would start in the mid-June, it will become the third European football league to resume after Bundesliga and La Liga.

Earlier, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has said that the current season of the Serie A will be finished by August 20 as the body has set September 1 for the commencement of 2020-2021 season.

Lazio wants to return soon



The Italian football club Lazio is just a point behind league leaders Juventus who are at 63 points, both has played 26 games each. With 12 rounds of matches left, Lazio can make history by winning its third Serie A title after a gap of 20 years. The team won Coppa Italia title last season while it finished the league at 8th position.

Lazio’s coach Simone Inzaghi is hopeful the league will begin soon.

AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic may miss the season



The 38-year-old Swedish superstar and AC Milan’s forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic could miss the remaining season. According several reports, Ibrahimovic has picked up an Achilles tendon injury which can potentially end his campaign. He picked up injury during a training session. He had rejoined the club in January.

Serie A points table



Serie A points table Team Matches played Won Draw Lost Goal for Goal against Goal difference Points Juventus 26 20 3 3 50 24 26 63 Lazio 26 19 5 2 60 23 37 62 Inter 25 16 6 3 49 24 25 54 Atalanta 25 14 6 5 70 34 36 48 Roma 26 13 6 7 51 35 16 45 Napoli 26 11 6 9 41 36 5 39 Milan 26 10 6 10 28 34 -6 36 Verona 25 9 8 8 29 26 3 35 Parma 25 10 5 10 32 31 1 35 Bologna 26 9 7 10 38 42 -4 34

Two players of English Premier League (EPL) tested positive on Saturday (may 23), EPL said. One of the players was from AFC Bournemouth. Earlier, six players and staff tested positive.

Recently, under Project Restart, the UK government had given a go-ahead for resuming the league from 1st June. The approval depended on the final decision of health ministers and health experts. The league hoped that matches would begin from 12th June. It is hoping it could bag the 1.5-billion euro television money. However, the recent two cases put the plan under jeopardy. Many players and clubs, too, are not in favour of restarting the league at this time.

Earlier, teams started their contact training with new safety guidelines.

The league was halted on 13th March with 92 games left to play. The title race is led by Liverpool, which has 82 points after 29 games. Second-placed Manchester City is 25 points behind the table topper after 28 games. Winners of the 2015-16 EPL season Leicester City are at third position with 53 points, while Chelsea, with 48 points, is holding on to the last Champions League spot. Tottenham Hostspur and Arsenal are at the 8th and 9th position with 41 and 40 points, respectively.

