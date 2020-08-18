Dell XPS 17 with 10th Gen Intel Core i7 SoC, Nvidia GTX GPU debuts in India

Dell on Tuesday launched in India the XPS 17 notebook with 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, paired with discreet Nvidia GeForce GTX graphic processing units (GPUs). Priced Rs 2,09,500 onwards, the XPS 17 will be available in 10th Generation Intel Core i7 FHD processor and Core i7 UHD processor with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU configurations. It will be available on Amazon India, Dell online store and select Dell Exclusive Stores from August 18.

The XPS 17 features bezel-less four-sided InfinityEdge display, accommodating a big screen panel on a 15-inch laptop footprint. Made from two pieces of machined aluminium, it is lightweight, sturdy, and durable. According to the company, the Dell XPS 17 enclosure is made through CNC (computer numerical control) machining process and the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 is bonded to the aluminium to make it damage-resistant, durable, and elegant.

The XPS 17 comes in an option 4K UltraHD+ (3840 x 2400) resolution display with ‘Eyesafe’ display technology, which helps reduce harmful blue light while maintaining vivid colours. The XPS 17 features the Waves Nx 3D audio for speakers tuned by multi-Grammy Award winning producer Jack Joseph Puig. The XPS 17 is made with recycled ocean-bound plastics, locally recycled plastic, sustainable materials, and recycled corrugate qualified by EPEAT Silver Certification.