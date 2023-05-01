A case study in labour vs management

In this section

First Published: May 01 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

A devotee in the backroom

Making sense of the British Raj and its long shadow in Amrit Kaal

Planning to buy Fronx? Maruti Suzuki to launch in India next week

Books turn over a new leaf with boom in religion and spirituality

Maruti Suzuki India's sales jump 6.5% in April, exports drop by 8%

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share

Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Profit may decline up to 8% QoQ on lower volumes

Japanese Management, Indian Resistance – The Struggles of the Maruti Suzuki Workers

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com