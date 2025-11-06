Fascist Yoga: How the West twisted yoga's spirit of peace and wellbeing

Fascist Yoga: Grifters, Occultists, White Supremacists and the New Order in Wellness

By Stewart Home

Published by Navayana

499 pages ₹224

London-based poet, novelist, pamphleteer, and activist Stewart Home, who makes “headstand paintings with the canvas placed above him and brushes held in his toes”, wants to “discourage those thinking of taking up modern postural practice for health reasons from doing so”.

This mission, articulated in the concluding chapter of his book Fascist Yoga: Grifters, Occultists, White Supremacists and the New Order in Wellness, is an unusual entry point into yoga because it is not geared towards boosting productivity, losing weight, or finding