Human First, Machines Second: A road map to restore faith in the human mind

by Vineet Nayar

Published Penguin

216 pages ₹799

In a world threatened by the changes wrought by artificial intelligence (AI) that, in some cases, have already unleashed, Vineet Nayar’s book Humans First, Machines Second is a simple but powerful reminder of what truly matters. Without jargon and unnecessary data, he provides you with a worldview that respects technology but keeps the limelight on the human who wields the power to effectively use any innovation.

It is important to first state what this book is not. It is not an argument against AI; Mr Nayar showcases many examples and use cases such as the work in primary schools by Sampark Foundation, of which the author is a founder, where a teacher-first approach has shown significant positive impact. AI is used to understand the sequence of children’s learning. The audio- and audio-visual frugal innovations recognise the centrality of the teacher, and all Sampark Foundation’s e-learning material is a resource that teachers use to impart lessons more effectively.

What this book highlights — like Mr Nayar’s earlier book Employees First, Customer Second — is to not expect AI to solve all your problems. There is, he contends, no substitute to human leadership. AI is only a tool, and it is the quality of the humans and how they leverage the powers of AI that truly makes a difference. Mr Nayar, therefore, makes a valiant effort to restore the belief and faith in the power of the human mind in shaping destinies. For him, the human mind has infinite possibilities when awakened and shown true leadership. This strong belief is in stark contrast to the euphoria over AI that we are witnessing among corporations, creating the impression that human beings will cease to matter.

The book presents 30 well-crafted examples — which he calls “Sparks” — to build a cogent framework of using AI effectively. The four thrust areas of trust, empower, reimagine, and amplify are the basis for these 30 sparks to reimagine winning in the age of AI. It makes a powerful case for the powers of the human mind underlined by chapters titled “Your people are your algorithm”, “Automate the boring, amplify the brilliant”, “AI is a guide, not a God,” and so on. The simplicity of the language and the addition of his own experiences make the narrative more relatable to the lay reader.

At a time when AI has become a buzzword with companies and leaders parroting its transformational effects, this book ushers in a timely and pragmatic debate. It lays out a roadmap of technology as a great enabler while shifting the focus on the humans who can carry out real change. As the author writes, “Human First, Machines Second is… not a feel-good slogan; it’s a survival strategy. The AI era will hurl businesses into a whirlwind of unending change. What won’t change? The incomparable power of humans to win in ways AI never will. All that is needed are the right sparks to ignite it.” The book takes on the onerous responsibility of igniting those sparks.

Mr Nayar’s conclusion sets out advice for the future of AI. “I do not know the shape your journey will take. But one thing I can guarantee you is that success will try to intoxicate you and failure will try to break you. Humility is what will steer you through both. Carry one simple rhythm: When you are up, keep your head down; when you are down, keep your chin up... When the challenges come — and they will — let four words illumine your path: Humans First. Machines Second. If you do that, you will never lose your way.”

People-centricity is more than skin deep; and this book qualifies to be as much a book on management as on technology. It offers an exceptional worldview to the reader to see what the frontiers of new knowledge and AI hold and how best to negotiate transformational change in periods of flux.

The reviewer is a retired civil servant and student of people-centric development.