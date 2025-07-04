Learning about the Other: The Cave of Echoes swims with own pair of fins

The Cave of Echoes: Stories about Gods, Animals and Other Strangers

By Wendy Doniger

Published by Speaking Tiger

225 pages ₹599

The impulse to tell a good story is universal and eternal. Nomadic hordes, early settlers, kings, and commoners — everyone has always loved a good yarn. Myths and folktales that survive to this day were the elixir the ancient world sipped. These stories that the ancients once told still burn bright, holding large crowds in thrall, churning up new ideas, and driving new discoveries about early human existence.