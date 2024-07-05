Lone Fox in the twilight

The Hill of Enchantment: The Story of My Life as a Writer

Author: Ruskin Bond

Publisher: Aleph

Price: Rs 399

Pages: 128

For readers and non-readers alike, Ruskin Bond has been a beacon of Indian literature for children, especially in the short-story genre. His literary alter-ego, Rusty, stands within the ranks of Enid Blyton’s The Famous Five or RK Narayan’s Malgudi. But the man behind the stories is equally appealing.



Ruskin Bond, over the years, has revealed himself, honestly and with fair judgement, in his memoirs and autobiographies, from Scenes from a Writer’s Life (1997) to Lone Fox Dancing (2017). At