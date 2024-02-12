Muslim secular ideas of India

This book makes a serious contribution to the great Indian debate on secularism, at least in two ways. First, it underlines the distinctiveness of Indian secularism, one of the most original intellectual political formulations in the postcolonial period. Political theorist Rajeev Bhargava’s argument that the state is expected to maintain a “principled distance” to practise contextual secularism, in a way, is situated in the realm of intellectual history to trace a particular kind of Muslim political thinking in late colonial India. Although the discussion revolves

The Muslim Secular: Parity and Politics of India’s Partition

The Muslim Secular: Parity and Politics of India’s Partition

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com