Muslim secular ideas of India

Amar Sohal's book is a fascinating attempt to remind us of the political values of modern Muslim secular ideas

The Muslim Secular: Parity and Politics of India’s Partition
The Muslim Secular: Parity and Politics of India’s Partition

Hilal Ahmed
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 10:04 PM IST
The Muslim Secular: Parity and Politics of India’s Partition
Author: Amar Sohal
Publisher: OUP
Pages: X+328
Price: Rs 995

This book makes a serious contribution to the great Indian debate on secularism, at least in two ways. First, it underlines the distinctiveness of Indian secularism, one of the most original intellectual political formulations in the postcolonial period. Political theorist Rajeev Bhargava’s argument that the state is expected to maintain a “principled distance” to practise contextual secularism, in a way, is situated in the realm of intellectual history to trace a particular kind of Muslim  political thinking in late colonial India.  Although the discussion revolves

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 10:04 PM IST

