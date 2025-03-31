Monday, March 31, 2025 | 10:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Book / 'Nehru's First Recruits' traces how India's early diplomats shaped policy

'Nehru's First Recruits' traces how India's early diplomats shaped policy

Kallol Bhattacherjee attempts to do that by exploring how Indian diplomats were recruited in the 10 or so years after Independence in 1947

Aditi Phadnis
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Nehru’s First Recruits: The Diplomats who built Independent India’s Foreign Policy
Author: Kallol Bhattacherjee
Publisher: HarperCollins India
Pages: 368
Price: Rs 699
  Many diplomats have written books about their days in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), some autobiographical, some region-specific, deriving knowledge and experience from their postings. But apart from former National Security Advisor and Foreign Secretary J N Dixit’s analytical description of the evolution of the Indian Foreign Service based on archival material as well as personal experiences, there are few books on the early entrants to the IFS, who put in place traditions, protocols and the basic principles of Indian foreign policy.
Topics : BOOK REVIEW Book

