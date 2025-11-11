Searches: Book explains how we turned to internet to understand ourselves

Searches: Selfhood in the Digital Age

by Vauhini Vara

Published by HarperCollins

252 pages ₹599

In Searches: Selfhood in the Digital Age, Vauhini Vara turns the most ordinary act of typing into a search bar into a mirror of modern identity. A Stanford graduate who came of age amid Silicon Valley’s early boom, she built her career reporting on the rise of Amazon, Google, and Facebook for The Wall Street Journal, The New Yorker and Wired. Yet in this book, she shifts from covering tech empires to examining how they have shaped her life. Born in 1982, Ms Vara was the first generation to