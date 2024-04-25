Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

The hubris of the Raj

Mukund Padmanabhan's elegantly written book seeks to reconstruct a 'narrative of events that have been neglected, of stories that have been lost'

Book
Premium

Kanika Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 10:57 PM IST
The Great Flap of 1942: How the Raj Panicked over a Japanese Non-Invasion
Author: Mukund Padmanabhan
Publisher: Penguin
Pages: 245
Price: Rs 599


On December 7, 1941, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour, Hawaii was not just a “day of infamy” for the US, as President Roosevelt emotionally described it, but the start of a period of deep ignominy for European colonialism too. By March 1942, the possibility that the sun could set on the British Empire sooner than expected rapidly dawned on many colonial subjects.
 
As Mukund Padmanabhan writes in The Great Flap of 1942, “Japan advanced with a speed that stunned the world,
Topics : BS Reads BOOK REVIEW

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTikTok ban in USPre-Open MarketIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon