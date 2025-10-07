The Last Bench: A story that moves readers to question caste norms

The Last Bench
by Adhir Biswas
Published by Ekada, Westland
184 pages ₹399Memoirs written by Dalit writers are often memoirs of their community. Whether it is Baluta by Daya Pawar, translated by Jerry Pinto or The Prisons We Broke by Baby Kamble, translated by Maya Pandit, these memoirs are written by adults with social awareness and a Dalit consciousness. What happens when a childhood memoir of a lower-caste person is written in the voice of a child but with the craft of an adult?
Set in the 1960s, Adhir Biswas’s The Last Bench, translated by V Ramaswamy, returns to the author’s childhood in