Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

The Raj and Hajj management

This is an outstanding contribution to a complex and under-researched aspect of imperialist rule as it was shaped in a specific area of colonial hegemony

Book
Premium

Talmiz Ahmad
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 10:09 PM IST
The Hajj and Britain’s Muslim Empire
Author: John Slight
Publisher: Speaking Tiger
Pages: 440
Price:  Rs 699


The Hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam, is the supreme religious obligation for all Muslims who are physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey to Mecca. This annual pilgrimage replicates the various rituals completed by Prophet Mohammed during the only Hajj  by him towards the end of his life.

From the earliest days of Islam, thousands of Muslims journey to Hijaz, the area where Mecca is located, from different parts of the world to fulfil their religious obligation and assure themselves of divine favour. The

Also Read

Mixed feelings about identity

The Indo-Japanese imperative

The rights of the Nicobar forests

Outsiders in the mainstream

The rigours of resistance

Topics : BS Reads BOOK REVIEW

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon