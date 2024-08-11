The Raj and Hajj management

The Hajj and Britain’s Muslim Empire

Author: John Slight

Publisher: Speaking Tiger

Pages: 440

Price: Rs 699

The Hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam, is the supreme religious obligation for all Muslims who are physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey to Mecca. This annual pilgrimage replicates the various rituals completed by Prophet Mohammed during the only Hajj by him towards the end of his life.

From the earliest days of Islam, thousands of Muslims journey to Hijaz, the area where Mecca is located, from different parts of the world to fulfil their religious obligation and assure themselves of divine favour. The