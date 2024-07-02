Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

The rise of skyscrapers

Jason M Barr presents towering buildings in a new light-as a strategic balancing act between costs and revenues to maximise profits, rather than a display of hubris

Book
Premium

Saurabh Modi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 10:44 PM IST
Cities in the Sky: The Quest to Build the World's Tallest Skyscrapers 
Author: Jason M Barr
Publisher:  Scribner
Pages: 384
Price: Rs 2,111


Each time crossing over the Bandra-Worli Sea link, my eyes get locked in to admire Mumbai’s skyline of towers, wrapped in glass. The history, engineering, economics, and politics of skyscrapers are fascinating. Jason Barr’s new book Cities in the Sky makes them come alive with the personalities and constraints of the people who build and use them.

Skyscrapers are a response to match the supply of valuable urban land with its demand. They perform this function handsomely.

Also Read

In The Singularity Is Nearer

Robots in your veins

PremiumBook

The limits of freedom

PremiumWhat Went Wrong with Capitalism Author: Ruchir Sharma Publisher: Allen Lane Pages: 384 Price: ~999

A capitalist's lament

PremiumContemporary China: Tradition and Modernity

Modernity with Chinese characteristics

Premiumbook

A champion of trade liberalisation

Topics : BS Reads BOOK REVIEW Skyscraper farms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon