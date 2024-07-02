The rise of skyscrapers

Cities in the Sky: The Quest to Build the World's Tallest Skyscrapers

Author: Jason M Barr

Publisher: Scribner

Pages: 384

Price: Rs 2,111

Each time crossing over the Bandra-Worli Sea link, my eyes get locked in to admire Mumbai’s skyline of towers, wrapped in glass. The history, engineering, economics, and politics of skyscrapers are fascinating. Jason Barr’s new book Cities in the Sky makes them come alive with the personalities and constraints of the people who build and use them.