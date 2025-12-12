The Serpent's Tale: A book on Kundalini Yoga's texts and institutions

The Serpent’s Tale: Kundalini, Yoga, and the History of an Experience
Edited by Sravana Borkataky-Varma and Anya Foxen
Published by Columbia University Press, NY
386 pages, ₹699The story of Kundalini Yoga’s remarkable rise from an obscure tradition to a global phenomenon reads like a pioneer’s tale. First mentioned in the Indian tantra traditions, Kundalini was once seen as the preserve of an exclusive club of practitioners, but today, with millions of followers worldwide and a hugely valuable spiritual industry that has mushroomed around the experience, its success story is one for the marketing textbooks.
In its original avatar, Kundalini was a