The Unfinished Quest examines India's rise as a global swing power

The Unfinished Quest Author: T V Paul Publisher: Westland Pages: 280 Price: Rs 699 Historically, aspirational countries had always aimed at elevating themselves to great power status through war, but that is not an option anymore in the 21st century, according to T V Paul, who in The Unfinished Quest charts India's checkered path towards higher regional and global status.

Dr Paul is a distinguished James McGill Professor whose body of scholarly work focuses on the need to understand peaceful change as an urgent necessity. His book sheds important light on India’s significance as the “swing power” that can mitigate China’s aggressive rise in