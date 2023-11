Balancing acts in the boardroom

Seven Indian-origin authors feature in NYT's 100 Notable Books of 2023 list

The siege that shaped Naga destiny

The case against Fox News

Country can't run on two different laws, says PM Modi on Uniform Civil Code

Over 6,000 posts of Captain, Major ranks vacant in Army: MoS Ajay Bhatt

Uniform Civil Code: Third prong in BJP's three-point core agenda

Madam Commissioner: The Extraordinary Life of an Indian Police Chief

Madam Commissioner: The Extraordinary Life of an Indian Police Chief

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com