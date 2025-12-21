Unseen captures the behind-the-scenes evolution of Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

Unseen: The Untold Story of Deepinder Goyal and The Making of Zomato

by Megha Vishwanath

Published by Penguin Business

289 pages ₹799

Stories about startup founders are made of stuff that invariably inspire and impress. That includes stories narrated or shared by entrepreneurs. Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato (Eternal), the online food delivery startup with huge focus on quick commerce through its arm Blinkit, recently posted one such story on X (earlier Twitter). This is about someone who had worked as a delivery agent at Blinkit for a few months to fund his education and was now set to join Zomato’s design