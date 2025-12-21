Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 10:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / Unseen captures the behind-the-scenes evolution of Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

Unseen captures the behind-the-scenes evolution of Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

The book not only tells of many such awe-inspiring moments in the life of a startup, it also captures the unpredictability, risk and adventure through it all

Unseen: The Untold Story of Deepinder Goyal and The Making of Zomato
premium

Unseen: The Untold Story of Deepinder Goyal and The Making of Zomato

Nivedita Mookerji
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Unseen: The Untold Story of Deepinder Goyal and The Making of Zomato
by Megha Vishwanath
Published by Penguin Business 
289 pages ₹799
  Stories about startup founders are made of stuff that invariably inspire and impress. That includes stories narrated or shared by entrepreneurs. Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato (Eternal), the online food delivery startup with huge focus on quick commerce through its arm Blinkit, recently posted one such story on X (earlier Twitter). This is about someone who had worked as a delivery agent at Blinkit for a few months to fund his education and was now set to join Zomato’s design
Topics : Zomato Deepinder Goyal Book reading BOOK REVIEW books
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon