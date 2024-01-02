Young and marginalised

The Future is Ours: The Political Promise of India’s Youth

Author: Sudhanshu Kaushik

Publisher: HarperCollins India

Pages: 248

Price: Rs 399



“In 2023, 26-year-old Elvish Yadav won Bigg Boss by receiving over 80 million votes (almost the population of 18-30-year-olds who don’t vote in India’s elections),” writes Sudhanshu Kaushik in his book The Future is Ours: The Political Promise of India’s Youth. He is the founder of the Young India Foundation, a public trust engaged in research, advocacy and mobilisation to support and increase the participation of young people in Indian politics.

The author’s contention is that individuals who engage so passionately with