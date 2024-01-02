Sensex (    %)
                        
Young and marginalised

Why should older people in politics make room for younger ones to take on the reins? Sudhanshu Kaushik's book delves into this and more to explore the indifference of the youth towards politics

Book
Premium

Chintan Girish Modi
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 10:01 PM IST
The Future is Ours: The Political Promise of India’s Youth
Author: Sudhanshu Kaushik
Publisher: HarperCollins India
Pages: 248
Price: Rs 399

“In 2023, 26-year-old Elvish Yadav won Bigg Boss by receiving over 80 million votes (almost the population of 18-30-year-olds who don’t vote in India’s elections),” writes Sudhanshu Kaushik in his book The Future is Ours: The Political Promise of India’s Youth. He is the founder of the Young India Foundation, a public trust engaged in research, advocacy and mobilisation to support and increase the participation of young people in Indian politics.

The author’s contention is that individuals who engage so passionately with

Topics : BS Reads BOOK REVIEW

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon