A steady budget from Modi-Jaitley combine

Finance Minister presented a steady for financial year 2015-16, and projected a fiscal deficit of 3.9% for the financial year 2015-16.

While revenue receipts for the government are likely to increase only marginally to Rs 11,41,575 crore from Rs 11,26,294 crore in 2014-15, total expenditure is likely to go up 5.7% to Rs 17,77,477 crore from Rs 16,81,158 crore.

Plan expenditure, which boosts assets and creates jobs, will decline marginally to Rs 4,65,277 crore from Rs 4,67,934 crore.

Defence expenditure will increase 10.95% to Rs 2,46,727 crore from an estimated expenditure of Rs 2,22,370 crore in 2014-15.

Swachh Bharat Mission, a pet project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be allocated funds from a proposed 2% cess on all or certain services to be decided at a later date.

Infrastructure spending is likely to be increased by Rs 70,000 crore in the current financial year.

Category 2012-13 2013-14 2014-15 (Revised) 2015-16 (Budget) Revenue Receipts 879232 1014724 1126294 1141575 Capital Receipts 531140 544723 554864 635902 Non-plan Expenditure 996747 1106120 1213224 1312200 Plan Expenditure 413625 453327 467934 465277 Fiscal Deficit 490190 (4.8%) 502858 (4.4%) 512628 (4.1%) 555649 (3.9%)

Source: Budget 2015; figures in Rs crore; fiscal deficit is as % of GDP

Health, education, women welfare and tribal upliftment also found mention in the Finance Minister’s speech.

2014-15 had estimated a revenue loss of Rs 22,200 crore due to direct tax exemptions and a gain of Rs 7,525 crore due to changes in indirect taxes – a net loss of Rs 14,675 crore.

This time, sops for direct taxes can lead to revenue loss of Rs 8,315 crore and a gain of Rs 23,383 crore due to modifications in indirect taxes – a net gain of Rs 15,068 crore.