Business Standard

Ahead of Budget session, govt convenes all-party meeting on Monday

In the afternoon, a meeting of NDA floor leaders will also be held to strategise floor cooperation. The Budget Session will be held in two parts

Topics
Budget 2023 | Budget session | indian government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Parliament
(Photo: PTI)

The government has called an all-party meeting on Monday, a day ahead of the start of the Budget Session of Parliament.

The customary meeting, called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, is to be held at noon on January 30 in Parliament Annexe Building.

During the meeting, the government is expected to seek cooperation from all parties for the smooth running of Parliament.

Opposition parties are expected to raise matters of concern during the meeting and also highlight issues they plan to raise during the session.

In the afternoon, a meeting of NDA floor leaders will also be held to strategise floor cooperation. The Budget Session will be held in two parts.

The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. Economic Survey will be tabled after the President's address.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1. The Union Budget 2023-24 may be the last full budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first part of the session will be held from January 31 and will go on till February 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 20:22 IST

