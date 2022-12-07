What does Parliament's winter session mean for you?

The winter session of begins today, and will end on the 29th of December. The session comes after a leadership change in the Congress and the emergence of a new political alignment in Bihar, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has left the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance for the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance. Politics aside, how is the winter session likely to impact the citizens? What does it mean for their data privacy? What’s in store for investors? Bhaswar Kumar brings you the answer in this podcast.