NTA JEE Main 2023 application process to start in November; check details

The (NTA) will start the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) application process from November third week according to the report.

The engineering entrance exam will take place in January and April next year.

The interested candidates can apply on NTA's official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main exam was held in two sessions last year. The first session was held from June 23 to 29 and second session from July 25 to 30.

This year also the exam will be held in two sessions.

The candidates can either appear in one of the sessions of JEE Main 2023 or both sessions. The highest marks obtained by candidates in any of the two sessions will be used to calculate their overall ranks.

According to the report, the Common University (CUET) 2023 application process will begin from February 2023, and the exam is scheduled for the third week of April 2023.

Even though earlier there were speculations on CUET being conducted twice a year, the latest reports hints that the exam is to to be held once a year.

According to news reports, The JEE Main 2023 Exam is likely to be held according to the Pre-pandemic schedule and there will not be any delays in the exams. This is also applicable to JEE and CUET.