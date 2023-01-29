PM Modi chairs meeting of Council of Ministers ahead of Budget 2023-24

-
ALSO READ
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf
PM Modi greets Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his 58th birthday
Need for UN Security Council reform cannot be denied forever: Jaishankar
One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been
No hope in SC, sensitive cases assigned to only certain judges: Kapil Sibal
-
Ahead of the Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers here.
The Union Budget, which will be presented in Parliament on February 1, will be the last full-fledged budget of the Modi government before the 2024 general elections.
The meeting, the first to be held for the Union Council of Ministers in 2023, started around 10 am and is expected to conclude in the evening.
Sources said working of several ministries and policy initiatives taken by the Narendra Modi government will be reviewed and discussed.
This comes amid a buzz of a cabinet reshuffle and also ahead of the assembly polls in nine states this year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 14:57 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU