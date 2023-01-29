JUST IN
Capital gains tax should be rationalised; need simpler ITR form: Experts
Business Standard

PM Modi chairs meeting of Council of Ministers ahead of Budget 2023-24

The meeting, the first to be held for the Union Council of Ministers in 2023, started around 10 am and is expected to conclude in the evening

Topics
Narendra Modi | Budget 2023 | Union Budget

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ahead of the Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers here.

The Union Budget, which will be presented in Parliament on February 1, will be the last full-fledged budget of the Modi government before the 2024 general elections.

The meeting, the first to be held for the Union Council of Ministers in 2023, started around 10 am and is expected to conclude in the evening.

Sources said working of several ministries and policy initiatives taken by the Narendra Modi government will be reviewed and discussed.

This comes amid a buzz of a cabinet reshuffle and also ahead of the assembly polls in nine states this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 14:57 IST

