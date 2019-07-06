Author Sreemoyee Piu Kundu's take on the best and worst things in Budget

What is the best thing about the Budget?

With toilets comes a lot of emphasis on menstrual hygiene and health, which is great. Giving subsidiaries to women entrepreneurs is also a good move.

And the worst?

Much like single women, the differently abled are an invisible category in this Budget. There’s no mention of loan-waivers to women in the agricultural economy, nothing on safety, housing loans to single mothers or the differently abled. Also, the reference to women as “narayani” is nauseating. Modern women want to be known by their names and the work they do.

Will it help the economy and create jobs?

There continues to be gross unemployment in India. “Beti bachao, beti padhao” sounds good only on paper. Let’s not just talk about MBAs, engineers and doctors, but also those who who refill our gas and work as security guards. Our garbage collectors have jobs but not regular salaries. This kind of employment can’t uplift living conditions.

If you could make one change in the Budget, it would be…

Introduce schemes at the grassroots for women, address security, set aside budget for building communities for senior citizens, and look at pensions for widows.