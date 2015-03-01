Budget 2015-16: CM's views

NITISH KUMAR

The has nothing new for the common man. An increase in the service tax will result in price rise. It will hurt the state's economy, as Bihar is chiefly a consumer state. An increase in the tax will affect business. The finance minister (FM) has announced sops for Nalanda remains as a world heritage site, but he forgot about Bodh Gaya.

The has said it will institute a law to curb unaccounted money - ironic, given its promises in the run-up to the general elections. It has more for companies than for the common man. The will result in a nominal rise in central allocations to Bihar compared with other states.

We will get 25 to 30 per cent more. Some will be getting more than 50 per cent. The Centre has introduced major cuts in Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Midday Meal, and National Health Mission.

The FM announced special provisions for Bihar.

RAMAN SINGH

I welcome the It is growth-oriented, with a theme of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. I thank the prime minister and the finance minister for announcing a pharmaceutical research centre for Chhattisgarh.

A provision of Rs 45 crore for small and marginal farmers, a provision for Swachh Bharat Kosh, an increase in the insurance cover from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh for beneficiary bank account holders under the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana, an additional provision of Rs 1,000 crore in the Nirbhaya Fund for women security and related awareness programmes, a provision of Rs 68,968 crore for the Midday Meal Scheme and the education sector, Rs 33,152 crore for the health care sector and a provision of Rs 79,526 crore for rural development would help in speeding growth.

The visa issue and other provisions will help promote tourism. The Budget will boost socio-economic development of the country.

SIDDARAMAIAH

The Budget is not helpful to farmers, labourers, women, and unemployed youth. It has neglected the agriculture, rural development, and education. The Centre has got a huge benefit from lower crude oil prices. The finance minister could have passed on the benefit to the common man.

The fall in oil prices will help contain the fiscal deficit. So, the minister could have given more sops to the common man. He has ignored a plan of the previous United Progressive Alliance government, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, by announcing a small increase in the allocation to Rs 34,699 crore from Rs 34,000 crore a year ago.

There is no importance to housing and urban development. The middle-income groups have been ignored. But I welcome the proposal to set up an Indian Institute of Technology in Karnataka and develop the World Heritage Site at Hampi.

PARKASH SINGH BADAL

We are grateful to the finance minister for giving several important projects to the state in furtherance of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s agenda to make Punjab the leading state. It is a pro-people Budget. An All India Institute Of Medical Science in the state would help.

This Budget has several pro-farmer decisions. A fresh target of Rs 8.5-lakh-crore credit to farmers will help reduce their woes. A sum of Rs 5,600 crore for micro-irrigation will be beneficial for the state, as its water table is depleting by the day. The decision to set up a post-graduate institute of horticulture research in Amritsar is welcome, as it will boost agriculture diversification in the state.

We thank the minister for including the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial on the list of World Heritage Project sites and terming it a real tribute to the countless martyrs who had sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle.

DEVENDRA FADNAVIS

The Budget does justice to all sections. It will boost investments in Maharashtra and speed the implementation of initiatives, including Make in Maharashtra and the ease of doing business in the state. The Centre's attempt to provide social security through a new pension scheme should be praised. Rural development will get a much-needed impetus with an allocation of Rs 70,000 crore.

It will help increase jobs, especially in the rural areas. Tax-free bonds will help in the mobilisation of funds. This can be used for the development of roads, railways, and irrigation projects, thereby, creating more jobs. The Centre has focused on the promotion of investments in the country.

This will result in an increase in economic growth. The Budget proposals will also increase savings due to tax breaks. The Budget repeats the central government's resolve and sincerity to curb corruption and unaccounted money.