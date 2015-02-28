Rajnath terms Budget as progressive, forward looking one

Union Home Minister today hailed the presented by his colleague Finance Minister saying he has presented a 'forward looking' and 'progressive' one that highlights the contours of 'new India'.

"The not only promises to increase the ease of doing business in India, it also provides for a social security net for weaker sections," he said adding it is a pro-poor, pro-farmer and a pro-unemployed youth .

He said schemes like 'Universal Social Security System' and 'Atal Pension Yojana' will go a long way in strengthening the social security net in India.

The Union Budget, he added, has mapped a target of providing Visa on Arrival to 150 countries in stages, noting that "The MHA is well positioned to achieve this goal."



By spelling out a slew of measures to curb the flow of black money the Budget has insured more transparency and accountability in the system, he said.

"Both the Rail Budget and the Union Budget have successfully captured the mood of the country. Indian is all set to take a giant leap," Singh said.