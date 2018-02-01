Budget 2018: Govt targets rural voters with focus on agriculture, health

India said on Thursday it expected economic growth to surge above 8 percent as it announced a 2018/19 budget that allocated billions of dollars for rural infrastructure and unveiled a health insurance programme for around 500 million poor. In his last full year budget before a national election that must be held by May 2019, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley spoke of massive spending on rural infrastructure, to win over voters in the countryside where two-thirds of India's 1.3 billion people live. Farm incomes have fallen and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has ...