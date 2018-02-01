Budget 2018 in line with govt's fiscal consolidation path: Moody's analyst

India's 2018/19 budget is in line with the government's fiscal consolidation path, a Moody's analyst said on Thursday, adding that it reinforced the credit ratings agency's recent rating upgrade for the country. In his budget statement to parliament, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley set the fiscal deficit for 2019/19 (April-March) at 3.3 percent of gross domestic product, slightly higher than expectations for 3.2 percent. ALSO READ: The good, the bad and the ugly of Budget 2018: It's winners and losers Most of the spending announced seemed to be on ...