Budget 2019: Full text of the Finance Bill as tabled in Lok Sabha

AS INTRODUCED IN LOK SABHA

ON 5TH JULY, 2019

Bill No. 55 of 2019

THE FINANCE (NO. 2) BILL, 2019

A BILL

to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2019-2020.

BE it enacted by Parliament in the Seventieth Year of the Republic of India as follows:—

CHAPTER I

PRELIMINARY

1. (1) This Act may be called the Finance (No. 2) Act, 2019.

(2) Save as otherwise provided in this Act,—

(a) sections 2 to 68 shall be deemed to have come into force on the 1st day of April, 2019;

(b) sections 91 to 111 and section 113 shall come into force on such date as the Central

Government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, appoint.

CHAPTER II

RATES OF INCOME-TAX

Short title andcommencement.

2. (1) Subject to the provisions of sub-sections (2) and (3), for the assessment year commencing on the 1st day of April, 2019, income-tax shall be charged at the rates specified in Part I of the First Schedule and such tax shall be increased by a surcharge, for the purposes of the Union, calculated in each case in the manner provided therein.

(2) In the cases to which Paragraph A of Part I of the First Schedule applies, where the assessee has, in the previous year, any net agricultural income exceeding five thousand rupees, in addition to total income, and the total income exceeds two lakh fifty thousand rupees, then,— (a) the net agricultural income shall be taken into account, in the manner provided in clause (b)

[that is to say, as if the net agricultural income were comprised in the total income after the first two lakh fifty thousand rupees of the total income but without being liable to tax], only for the purpose of charging income-tax in respect of the total income; and (b) the income-tax chargeable shall be calculated as follows:—

(i) the total income and the net agricultural income shall be aggregated and the amount of income-tax shall be determined in respect of the aggregate income at the rates specified in the said Paragraph A, as if such aggregate income were the total income;

(ii) the net agricultural income shall be increased by a sum of two lakh fifty thousand rupees, and the amount of income-tax shall be determined in respect of the net agricultural income as so increased at the rates specified in the said Paragraph A, as if the net agricultural income as so increased were the total income;

(iii) the amount of income-tax determined in accordance with sub-clause (i) shall be reduced by the amount of income-tax determined in accordance with sub-clause (ii) and the sum so arrived at shall be the income-tax in respect of the total income:

Provided that in the case of every individual, being a resident in India, who is of the age of sixty years or more but less than eighty years at any time during the previous year, referred to in item (II) of Paragraph A of Part I of the First Schedule, the provisions of this sub-section shall have effect as if for the words “two lakh fifty thousand rupees”, the words “three lakh rupees” had been substituted:

Provided further that in the case of every individual, being a resident in India, who is of the age of eighty years or more at any time during the previous year, referred to in item (III) of Paragraph A of Part I of the First Schedule, the provisions of this sub-section shall have effect as if for the words “two lakh fifty thousand rupees”, the words “five lakh rupees” had been substituted.

(3) In cases to which the provisions of Chapter XII or Chapter XII-A or section 115JB or section 115JC or Chapter XII-FA or Chapter XII-FB or sub-section (1A) of section 161 or section 164 or section 164A or section 167B of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (hereinafter referred to as the Income-tax Act) apply, the tax chargeable shall be determined as provided in that Chapter or that section, and with reference to the rates imposed by sub-section (1) or the rates as specified in that Chapter or section,

as the case may be:



Provided that the amount of income-tax computed in accordance with the provisions of section 111A or section 112 or section 112A of the Income-tax Act shall be increased by a surcharge, for the purposes of the Union, as provided in Paragraph A, B, C, D or E, as the case may be, of Part I of the First Schedule:



Provided further that in respect of any income chargeable to tax under section 115A, 115AB, 115AC, 115ACA, 115AD, 115B, 115BA, 115BB, 115BBA, 115BBC, 115BBD, 115BBDA, 115BBF, 115BBG, 115E, 115JB or 115JC of the Income-tax Act, the amount of income-tax computed under this sub-section shall be increased by a surcharge, for the purposes of the Union, calculated,—

(a) in the case of every individual or Hindu undivided family or association of persons or body of individuals, whether incorporated or not, or every artificial juridical person referred to in sub-clause (vii) of clause (31) of section 2 of the Income-tax Act,—



(i) having a total income exceeding fifty lakh rupees but not exceeding one crore rupees, at the rate of ten per cent. of such income-tax; and (ii) having a total income exceeding one crore rupees, at the rate of fifteen per cent. of such

income-tax;



(b) in the case of every co-operative society or firm or local authority, at the rate of twelve per cent. of such income-tax, where the total income exceeds one crore rupees;



(c) in the case of every domestic company,—

(i) at the rate of seven per cent. of such income-tax, where the total income exceeds one crore rupees but does not exceed ten crore rupees;



(ii) at the rate of twelve per cent. of such income-tax, where the total income exceeds ten crore rupees;

(d) in the case of every company, other than a domestic company,—

(i) at the rate of two per cent. of such income-tax, where the total income exceeds one crore rupees but does not exceed ten crore rupees;



(ii) at the rate of five per cent. of such income-tax, where the total income exceeds ten crore rupees:



