Budget 2019 wishlist: Here are the key challenges for automotive sector

In FY19, the automotive industry's sales volume grew 5%. However, all vehicle segments have witnessed degrowth in the first two months in FY20 — the passenger vehicle (-19%) and the 2-wheeler (-11.6%) segments have been the worst-hit. The primary reason is the weak customer sentiment, credit squeeze, and higher cost of finance and insurance. The uncertainties before elections also contributed to this.
Key challenges
- Higher upfront cost (insurance premiums) - Q3FY19 onwards, customers are required to pay a higher upfront price on insurance (third-party premiums). This has been one of the primary reasons for a dip in the passenger vehicle and two-wheeler sales
- Credit squeeze - A liquidity crisis in the NBFCs has led to a credit crunch on auto retail financing. Nearly 70% of two-wheeler sales and 60% of commercial vehicle sales are financed by NBFCs (source: SIAM)
- Product cost increase (BSVI transition) - Huge investments have been made by OEMs, suppliers in providing cleaner technology which, in turn, will make vehicles pricier
- Channel profitability - The long subdued demand conditions have resulted in a sharp rise in vehicle inventory at dealerships. While the situation has improved over the past 3 quarters, further measures (working capital improvements etc.) have to be taken to improve dealer health
Industry ask
- The FY20 Union Budget should aim to address the key industry challenge of demand degrowth. The government would also look to forge together an ecosystem for a "greener" mobility system. The government could consider following actions to stimulate demand in the auto industry
- GST rate cut on all vehicles from 28% to 18% - This will act as a growth catalyst to support the industry that is suffering from a rise in insurance costs and expected price increase associated with BSVI changes.
- One of the key asks from NBFCs is to ease out the process and cost of financing; such measures combined with the recent repo-rate cut from the RBI would have a positive impact on purchase decisions
- Incentive programme for scrapping more than 15-year-old commercial vehicles - The effects would be beneficial for the environment and act as a major demand driver for the automotive industry
- On rural demand - Tractors and two-wheelers demand see healthy growth with expected significant investments in the rural and agriculture sector
- In line with its 'Make in India' programme, the government should promote localization, especially in the commercial vehicle segment
- Another big area to look forward to is the government initiatives for closing the skill gap. This is an extremely critical initiative for India to have a competitive automotive industry
- Electric vehicle rollout incentives
- Priority-lending by PSU banks for purchase of EVs and raising government subsidy to push sales
- Incentives for corporates and personal mobility companies for bulk-buying of green vehicles
- Reduce GST rate on EV to 5%
