Budget 2021: Govt raises import duty on parts of mobile phones, chargers

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2021 is fiscally stimulating, but more on expenditure side
Budget 2021 aims to reset economy with honesty in numbers, without doles
Union Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Ministry of Finance
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2021 at 11 am today
Budget 2021: Govt to revise definition of small companies, says FM
-
The government on Monday proposed to impose import duty on components of mobile phones and chargers, to enhance local value addition, a move that may marginally impact handset prices.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced review of 400 exemptions in customs duty including those applicable on the mobile devices segment.
"For greater domestic value addition, we are withdrawing a few exemptions on part of chargers and sub-parts of mobiles. Further, some parts of mobile rate will move from nil rate to moderate 2.5 per cent," Sitharaman said.
She added that the custom duty policy must have twin objectives of promoting domestic manufacturing and helping India get on to global value chain and export better.
"The thrust now has to be on easy access to raw materials and exports of value addition," Sitharaman said.
The government has proposed 2.5 per cent customs duty on printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), commonly known as motherboard, camera module, connectors, parts and sub-parts to manufacture lithium ion battery and battery pack with effect from April 1.
The import duty on PCBA for making any charger is proposed to be raised to 15 per cent from 10 per cent imposed earlier with effect from February 2.
The finance minister announced withdrawal of duty exemption on components used for mobile chargers and imposed 10 per cent duty on them with effect from February 2.
Counterpoint Research Associate Director Tarun Pathak said there might be an increase in prices for short term or a modest increase, as bulk of these sub-components have already local suppliers.
Besides this, concessional rate of basic customs duty on ink cartridges, ribbon assembly, ribbon gear assembly and ribbon gear carriage for use in printers for computers has bean withdrawn.
India Cellular and Electronics Association Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said the mobile and electronics sector should have been spared the general removal of exemptions where there was a zero per cent import duty.
"Zero customs duty does not mean zero taxation. These inputs suffer 18 per cent GST (goods and services tax) also.
"This increase is also against the consultation held with the industry and the recommendations of the subject ministry and experts," Mohindroo said.
He said that the Phased Manufacturing Program (PMP) was not working and exports were weak that propelled production-linked incentive (PLI) for the sake of competitiveness to address disabilities.
"This spate of duties takes us right back-queering the pitch for electronics exports. We request the government to maintain the status quo," Mohindroo said.
The PMP scheme was notified in 2016. It has provisions for duty intervention to boost the mobile manufacturing ecosystem in the country on mobile and according changes in duty structure were made in budget.
"There is a big scope to localise value addition in these (components on which duty has been imposed) areas as well. We see that the government has an aim of increasing value addition in the country for the manufacturing sector.
"Making India self-reliant and also competitive at the same time may lead the government to not fully exempt the sector from taxation," Pathak said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU