JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » News

Framework soon for electricity consumers to choose service provider: FM

Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman proposes doubling of healthcare spending
Business Standard

Budget 2021: Govt to revise definition of small companies, says FM

The government on Monday said definition of small companies will be revised by raising capital base to Rs 2 crore from the current limit of Rs 50 lakh

Topics
Budget 2021 | Indian companies | Union Budget

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The government on Monday said definition of small companies will be revised by raising capital base to Rs 2 crore from the current limit of Rs 50 lakh.

In the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed setting up of investor charter across financial products.

She said an asset reconstruction and management company will be set up for stressed assets of banks, while also stating that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) framework will be strengthened.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, February 01 2021. 12:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU