Budget 2021: Govt to facilitate a fintech hub at Gift city, says FM

-
ALSO READ
Union Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Ministry of Finance
Nirmala Sitharaman dons red saree for 2021-22 budget presentation
Fiscal activism
Budget 2021 must not undermine govt's response to the Covid-19 pandemic
FM Sitharaman announces Rs 2.87 trn outlay for Jal Jeevan mission in Budget
-
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the government will facilitate setting up of a world class fintech hub in Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) city.
The Finance Minister said this while presenting the Budget in Parliament.
GIFT City is a planned business district that spans over 886 acres of land with 62 mn sq. ft. of built up area which includes office spaces, residential apartments, schools, hospital, hotels, clubs, retail and various recreational facilities.
GIFT City consists of a conducive multi-service SEZ (Special Economic Zone) and an exclusive Domestic Area.
The city is located on the bank of river Sabarmati connecting Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.
India is one of the fastest-growing fintech markets in the world. The fintech market in India is expected to reach Rs 6,207.41 billion by 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7 per cent during the 2020-2025 period, according to ResearchAndMarkets.
--IANS
gb/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU