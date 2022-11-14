JUST IN
Budget 2023-24: Sitharaman's meetings with stakeholders to begin on Nov 21
Business Standard

Budget 2023-24: Centre's capex support for states likely to continue

The scheme, for FY23, consists of Rs 1 trillion, 50-year, interest-free capex loans to states. It is part of the Centre's capex budget of Rs 7.5 trillion

Topics
Union Budget | Nirmala Sitharaman | indian government

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, FICCI

The Central government may continue with the ‘Scheme for Financial Assistance to States for Capital Investment’ in the next fiscal year (2023-24) with a possible allocation of Rs 1 trillion, Business Standard has learnt. This could be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2023 Union Budget speech.

Read our full coverage on Union Budget

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 06:15 IST

