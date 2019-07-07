Budget misses scrappage policy which is key for CV revival, says industry

A much-awaited scrappage scheme was not announced in even as the commercial vehicle industry hoped that demand would revive once the government announcement is made.

The industry thought that the policy would take 28 million vehicles, bought before March 2005, off the roads which would benefit CV makers.

The vehicle scrap policy was given an 'in-principle' approval at a high-level inter-ministerial meeting at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to pave way for the scrapping of 20-year-old CVs from April 1, 2020.

Rajan Wadhera, president, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and also president, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said, "The industry had expected that a voluntary scrappage policy would be announced".

While Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors declined to comment after the Budget, Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj G Hinduja emphasised the need for a scrappage scheme and other favourable policies to revive growth in the CV segment. Government and industry bodies should work on a long-term direction or a policy guideline for growth of the industry, adding that this would provide an impetus.

"While the expected pre-buy in FY20 on account of introduction of BS VI from next year could provide the surge in demand in the second half of this year, it is important that the government and the industry bodies consultatively provide a lont-term direction or a policy guideline to the auto sector that include policy pronouncements such as vehicle scrappage, cab code or bus body code," he said.

Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicle, says that the need of the hour is to get the latest technology to reduce the impact of pollution on the environment and reduce dependency on oil. Introduction of a scrappage policy plays a vital role in removing the most-polluting trucks from Indian roads.

Arya said that 10-12 BS VI trucks will produce the same level of NOx and harmful pollutants as 1 BS III truck and, therefore, a scrappage policy can help a lot.

CVs are not luxury goods, but an essential part of the economy. Currently, with 28 per cent GST on CVs, they are in the same category as luxury goods. Reduction of the GST base rate from 28 per cent to 18 per cent and making the regime simpler for day-to-day use, will help bring in more efficiencies in logistics operations, he added.

Meanwhile, the industry hopes that the government's other measures would give some push to the CV demand.

Government's proposal to invest Rs 100 trillion in infrastructure over the next 5 years, complemented by initiatives such as Bharatmala will not only bridge the rural urban divide but will also have a positive impact on the commercial vehicle economy and in particular will give a boost to the tipper segment, said Arya.

"A continued thrust on investment in infrastructure development across the country and the announcements made on construction and infrastructure are expected to boost sales. With over a 100,000 km of roads and highways to be upgraded, this should increase the demand for high-powered and efficient trucks that offer quicker turnaround times. Capital infusion into banks will boost lendings to NBFCs and will improve their health and this would also help the CV industry."

Ashok Hinduja, chairman, Hinduja Group of Companies earlier wrote in a column that the momentum in highway construction, with an allocation of Rs 140,000 crores, upgrades in railways, metro and waterways as well as various incentives provided for low-cost housing are going to support cement, steel and construction materials industries.

"We hope to see a good impact on the commercial vehicle sector," he said.

Icra said that demand will gradually improve over the next three quarters, aided by recovery of the construction sector, following the release of payments to contractors post elections. Additionally, with an expectation of almost 10-12 per cent increase in car prices for BS VI compliant vehicles, there is expected to be pre-buying by large fleet operators ahead of BS VI implementation in April 2020.

Icra maintained a stable outlook for the domestic CV industry, expecting it to grow in the range of 7-9 per cent during FY2020. However, the outlook for FY2021 remains muted, especially in due to the cloud over scrappage policy.