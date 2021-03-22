Budget Session: BJP, Congress MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2021 is fiscally stimulating, but more on expenditure side
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2021 at 11 am today
Budget: Govt proposes Rs 20,000-cr recapitalisation for PSBs in 2021-22
Union Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Ministry of Finance
Budget 2021: Govt to revise definition of small companies, says FM
-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mahesh Poddar and Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday gave Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha.
While giving the Zero Hour Notice in the Upper House, Poddar has demanded to set up headquarters of Steel Research and Technology Mission of India (SRTMI) in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
Hooda, meanwhile, has given notice over the "demand for compensation to all farmers who lost their lives in ongoing farmer agitation and initiative by the government to end the deadlock".
During the Zero Hour, parliamentarians can raise issues of urgent public importance. Members usually give expression to their feelings around noon after the Question Hour. This time has been termed as 'Zero Hour'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU