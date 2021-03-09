Delhi govt allocates Rs 50 cr in budget for free Covid vaccine at hospitals

-
ALSO READ
Delhi govt presents Rs 69,000-cr budget themed on patriotism for FY 2021-22
Delhi Assembly Budget session from March 8; health, education to be focus
Bharat Biotech hails Rs 35,000 cr budget allocation for Covid vaccination
Budget 2021: Delhi govt accuses Centre of favouring big companies
Budget with BS: Read the most insightful coverage of Budget 2021
-
The Delhi government on Tuesday announced that COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to people free-of-cost at its hospitals in future phases of the inoculation drive too and a provision of Rs 50 crore has been made in its annual budget for this scheme.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, while presenting a Rs 69,000-crore budget, said Rs 9,934 crore has been allocated to the healthcare sector.
"For people to get 'freedom from COVID-19', a person can go to a private hospital and pay Rs 250 and get a vaccine shot. But, there are many who everyday have to think, whether they should spend money to get ration for the family or arrange vaccine. And, in the 75th year of Independence, this question should not arise in the minds of citizens. So, we have decided that vaccines at our hospitals will continue to be given for free to people," he said.
The minister said an outlay of Rs 50 crore has been made under the 'Aam Aadmi Nishulk COVID Vaccine Yojana'.
"Also, learning from our COVID-19 management, Rs 1,293 has been set aside for expansion of healthcare services, including opening new hospitals, renovating old ones and augmenting beds," he said.
Sisodia in his speech also said the AAP government is carrying out the vaccination for free at its hospitals, and the current capacity is to give shots to about 45,000 people a day and soon it will be augmented to 60,000 people a day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU