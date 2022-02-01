Crypto not currencies as they aren't issued by central bank, says FM

-
ALSO READ
Auto loan firms hope for better after suffering in rural India's Covid pain
Auto industry defers Expo for the first time ever on Covid-19 scare
Budget 2022 LIVE: India may become $5-trn economy by FY26 or FY27, says CEA
Budget 2022 LIVE: Govt to take balanced view on cryptocurrency, says Sanyal
Budget 2022 date and time, key expectations, FM's speech, and more
-
Clarifying the Centre's stance on crypto-currencies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government does not recognise such digital financial assets as they are not issued by the central bank.
The issue was raised during post-budget interaction with the Finance Minister as she introduced the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in her budget speech on Tuesday in the Parliament, saying that it will give a big boost to the digital economy.
The government's outlook on this is that the Digital Currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system.
It was, therefore, proposed to introduce Digital Rupee, using blockchain, she said in the parliament while presenting the Budget 2022-23.
"I said that the reserve bank (RBI) will be issuing a digital currency... a currency is a currency only when it is issued by a central bank, even if it's a crypto. So, let's understand that we are not taxing currencies which are yet to be regularised," Sitharaman said while clarifying the government's stance on crypto currency.
In her budget speech, she said that in recent years, digital banking, digital payments and fintech innovations have grown at a rapid pace in the country.
She said the government is continuously encouraging these sectors to ensure that the benefits of digital banking reach every nook and corner of the country in a consumer-friendly manner.
"Taking forward this agenda, and to mark 75 years of our independence, it is proposed to set up 75 Digital Banking Units in 75 districts of the country," the Minister said.
The financial support for the digital payment ecosystem announced in the previous Budget will continue in 2022-23.
#WATCH | Central bank will issue a digital currency, no discussions over what are Crypto & Crypto assets for now. Consultation with stakeholders is underway. The description of digital assets will come after the consultation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/13a2eaUtWe— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022
"This will encourage further adoption of digital payments. There will also be a focus to promote use of payment platforms that are economical and user friendly," Sitharaman said in her budget speech on digital financial banking and digital payment ecosystem.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU