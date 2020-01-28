Digital lenders seek measures to ease the liquidity situation in the budget

Fintech firms operating in the digital lending space are expecting measures in the upcoming budget which will improve cash flow positions for small and medium enterprises (SME). Steps to improve the liquidity position of digital lenders, which have seen a rise in their cost of capital in the last one year, will also activate the credit demand in the digital lending space, industry officials said.

"Facilitating debt-flow to SMEs via digital lending NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) will help unlock capital for borrowers at the grassroots level," said Gaurav Hinduja, co-founder and MD at Capital Float. “Budgetary provisions for larger banks and NBFCs to co-originate loans with new-age fintech lenders would spur SME growth across the country.”

The Amazon-backed NBFC, which recently tied up with Japan's largest financial institutions Credit Saison, also said that a favourable tax regime with regard to Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) would also complement the growth of the fintech startups.

"Taxing of ESOPs granted to employees on the sale of securities rather than vesting of shares will be an important step to encourage startups," Hinduja added.

Online lenders, which are betting big on the unsecured personal loan segment, said that deduction in income tax rates can improve the demand situation. "Increase in personal income tax exemption limits should spur demand and consumption, providing a much-needed stimulus. We also hope that this year's budget will continue with the momentum started with 'Start-up India' that enabled self-certification, income tax exemptions, rebate in filing patents for new companies," said Praveen Agrawal, MD at OakNorth India.

Post the Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) crisis, many digital lenders have seen an increase in their cost of capital in the last one year by more than 150 basis points, which has directly impacted the bottom line of these firms. Even many firms have seen a fall in debt flows from banks and traditional NBFCs.

"Despite the fall in repo rates, the transmission of rate cut from the banking system remains poor. This is the reason that we have seen a rise in our cost of funds in last one year," said a co-founder of a Delhi-based fintech lender, who did not wish to be named. “So, the budget should ease this situation by earmarking a special fund for digital lenders.”

Though the digital lending space is a fraction of the banking system in size, it is growing very fast as technology-enabled platforms make the process faster and hassle-free. However, the industry is going through a lot of disruption post the IL&FS crisis and imposition of restriction on using the Aadhaar database for completing know your customer (KYC) process. Additionally, sector-focused lenders or lenders which lend to SMEs are in bad shape mainly because of the liquidity crunch faced by the ecosystem.

"The allocation of distressed asset fund of Rs 5,000 crore along with the activation of the proposed 'Fund of Funds' of Rs 10,000 crore to encourage PE and VC firms looking at investing in the MSME segment, will bring respite to both the MSME segment and its key stakeholders," said Sampad Swain, CEO and co-founder at Instamojo, a Bengaluru-based fintech and financial services provider.

Upasana Taku, co-founder and COO, at Gurugram-based fintech company MobiKwik said that with the recent developments in the Indian digital payments segment and the onset of zero MDR (merchant discount rate) policy, it is evident that the budget will surely encompass policies tailor-made for the segment. She said policies like zero MDR are sure to have an impact on the digital payments industry.

“Policies and proposals of this magnitude need to take the interest of all the stakeholders into consideration. In the case of zero MDR, it disincentivizes investment (by all stakeholders) in payment technology and infrastructure, which is required to provide world-class services,” said Taku. “This will eventually dilute the collective opportunity of making the digital economy larger than the cash economy. We definitely need a continued push towards digital payments while keeping the interest of all the stakeholders in mind and creating a win-win scenario for the entire ecosystem,” said Taku.