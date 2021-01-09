Expense planning: Budgetary allocations likely to maintain status quo

With only a few weeks before the Budget is presented, the finance ministry has told the line ministries they will get more or less the same allocation in FY22 as they did in FY21. The numbers in aggregate mean the government of India will not let the fiscal deficit run away in FY22.

This includes the routine allocations for crucial ministries like health, because the Budget for the vaccine will be borne largely by the states. The Centre will make good their expenditure, depending on the progress of the campaign through the year. Few ministries had expected any jump in their allocations ...