Forex crisis to Kargil War: Yashwant Sinha's Budget events and revisions

-
ALSO READ
The secret wish of all finance ministers
Budget with BS: Read the most insightful coverage of Budget 2021
Budget Byte: National Small Savings Fund to facilitate off-Budget spending?
Budget Byte: Disinvestment way behind target of Rs 2.1 trillion, again
Banking on Budget: Keeping an eye out for growth focus, PSU reforms
-
The finance minister who presented the Budget during some of the most eventful times for India is Yashwant Sinha. His Budget 1991 was in the backdrop of the forex crisis; Budget 1999 was in the year of the Pokhran blasts; Budget 2000 was at the time of the Kargil war; and Budget 2001 was presented the year a devastating earthquake shook Gujarat on January 26.
Sinha’s Budget 2002 also saw the maximum rollbacks; he went back on some five Budget proposals. For example, the Budget proposal of 5% service tax was revised and the service tax was rolled back for the savings portion of the premium.
Yashwant Sinha (centre) puts the finishing touches on the Budget at his office in New Delhi on February 27, 2002 Photo: Reuters
Also, the Budget proposal reduced Section 88 benefits from 20% to 10%. Later, Section 88 benefit for individuals earning between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh was revised to 15%; plus no benefits for people earning more than Rs 5 lakh benefits.
The Budget proposal also included increasing LPG price by Rs 40 per cylinder. The revision saw a Rs 20 rollback.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU