Good Budget but sports needed more, says AFI's Anju Bobby George

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs
Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay
Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget
Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts
Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023
-
Will this Budget help the economy and allow India to stay ahead of global challenges?
Overall, it is a very good Budget. But as per my observations, if you look at the government income and expenditure in the Budget, they are Rs 27 trillion and Rs 45 trillion, respectively. So how the government is planning to borrow is critical. The total debt is Rs 155 trillion. A major portion of the income goes to defence, pensions and salaries, and public debt. In that, we can control public debt and need to find a solution to decreasing it.
Secondly, only 0.1 per cent of the spending has been allotted to sports. Since the government is always talking about health and fitness, at least 0.5 per cent should be allotted to sports. That will not only support the sector but also improve overall wellness and reduce people’s hospital expenses.
We also need to increase agricultural products, and education and healthcare should be more affordable for everybody.
What is the best thing about the Budget?
The best thing is its focus on development, which is concentrated in all aspects including infrastructure and information technology.
Does the Budget make India a better investment destination?
Yes, there are a lot of initiatives in that direction. For instance, the Budget plans greater support for start-ups. Since the government plans to develop infrastructure, a lot of international companies will come to India and invest here.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 20:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU