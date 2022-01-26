Govt calls all-party meeting on Jan 31 to discuss Budget Session

The government has called an all-party meeting on January 31 to discuss issues and legislative business for the Budget Session. The all-party meeting of the floor leaders will be held virtually.
The Budget Session will commence on the same day with the Presidential address at 11 a.m., followed by the laying of the Economic Survey.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1.
Floor leaders of all the political parties in both the houses of Parliament are invited for the meeting to discuss issues and legislative business in the ensuing budget session.
The meeting will be held virtually at 3 p.m.
In the meeting of the floor leaders of all parties, the government would discuss with the Opposition issues that it would like to discuss during the session.
The government would discuss the agenda and Legislative business that they would likely follow in the session.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said: "1st part of the #BudgetSession to commence on 31st January, with the address of the Hon'ble President to both the Houses. On 1st February, Hon'ble FM @nsitharaman ji will present the Union Budget. To ensure Covid safety protocol, the two Houses of Parliament will function in shifts."
The Budget session of parliament will be held in two parts.
First part will be held from January 31 till February 11 and the second part will be held from March 14 to April 8.
It has been learnt that an all-party meeting would be followed by a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Executive Committee and a meeting of the floor leaders of the NDA.
