Hampi gets its share finally

Finance Minister announced a double bonanza for in the general for 2015-16. Apart from announcing a new IIT campus in the state, the minister also proposed to provide resources for the development of the World Heritage Site at

is among the 25 cultural in the country. "These facilities are still deficient and require restoration, including landscape restoration; signage and interpretation centres; parking; access for the differently-abled; visitors' amenities, including securities and toilets; illumination and plans for benefiting communities around them," Jaitley said in his speech. He said, the government would provide resources to start work along these lines for the Heritage Sites, including

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared Hampi as a World Heritage Site in 1986. It was declared an endangered monument in 1999. Hampi, which was the capital of Vijayanagar emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya, has been attracting tourists from around the world. However, the place lacks basic infrastructure.

The state government has set up an authority for the protection and development of Hampi. But, it is yet to prepare a master plan for the development of infrastructure. Now, the Centre will provide funds for the development, Jaitley said in his speech.