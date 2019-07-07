In Sitharaman's first Union Budget, the focus is on Make in India

Indirect taxes Expectations from this Budget were high, as the government had laid out its vision to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025. So the common man and businesses wanted to know what it had in its store for them.

With overall tax collections not increasing at a pace desired by the government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had the twin objectives of facilitating trade and boosting tax revenues. Going by recent trends, the Direct Tax-GDP ratio and Indirect Tax-GDP ratio have been moving neck and neck. However, projections for the immediate future indicate a ...