Uttar Pradesh legislature's budget session to commence from February 20
Interests of poor at centre of every budget presented by BJP govt: PM Modi

He said no one is calling it a "chunavi budget" (budget influenced by polls) even though it was the last full-fledged one before the next Lok Sabha polls

Topics
Budget session | BJP | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that interests of the poor have been at the centre of every budget presented by his government.

Addressing the first BJP parliamentary party meeting after the Union Budget was presented on February 1, he said no one is calling it a "chunavi budget" (budget influenced by polls) even though it was the last full-fledged one before the next Lok Sabha polls.

Overall development and the interests of every section of society have driven its proposals, he said.

Even those who have been ideologically opposed to the BJP have welcomed the budget, Union minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters quoting Modi's speech to the MPs.

The prime minister also asked the MPs, especially those from cities, to organise sports meets, noting that there is a view that the youth there are not much involved in sports.

Foreign guests visiting Indian for various G20 meetings have appreciated the way the country has organised them, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 11:51 IST

