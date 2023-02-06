JUST IN
Govt streamlines rules for settlement of disputes among CPSEs
Union Budget 2023: FinMin notifies refund of security deposits to MSMEs
India, EU set up three working groups under Trade and Tech Council
Four out of 10 households feeling pinch of higher milk prices, survey shows
Awas, Jal Jeevan to create rural jobs, justify MNREGA cut: CEA Nageswaran
Focused on green shift despite war-led scramble for conventional fuel: Puri
G20 working group meeting to discuss climate change, land degradation
In process of finalising online gaming regulation, Centre tells Delhi HC
Govt trims budget for MGNREGS as PMAY, Jal Jeevan get more funds, says CEA
Top 10 borrowers owe Rs 12,71,604 cr to Scheduled Commercial Banks: CRILC
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
India, EU set up three working groups under Trade and Tech Council
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Union Budget 2023: FinMin notifies refund of security deposits to MSMEs

In her budget speech, FM had proposed refund of 95% of amount forfeited on account of non-performance of contract due to Covid

Topics
MSMEs | Finance Ministry | Budget at a Glance

BS Reporter 

MSMEs
The grant of relief will be monitored through Government e-Marketplace (GeM)

The Finance Ministry on Monday notified the FY24 Budget announcement, asking departments and public sector units to refund securities deposited by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In cases of failure by MSMEs to execute contracts during the Covid period, 95 per cent of the forfeited amount relating to bid or performance security, will be returned to them by government and government undertakings. This will provide relief to MSMEs,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech last week.

The relief will be provided in all contracts for procurements of goods and services, entered into by any ministry, department, attached or subordinate office, autonomous body and central public sector enterprise (CPSE), public sector financial institution with MSMEs. However, no interest shall be paid on such refunds, notified as a follow-up to the “Vivad se Vishwas-I” scheme. Under the eligibility criteria of the scheme, the original delivery or completion period should be between 19 February, 2020 and 31 March, 2022. The grant of relief will be monitored through Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

“In case any firm has been debarred only due to default in execution of such contracts, such debarment shall also be revoked, by issuing an appropriate order by the procuring entity. However, in case a firm has been ignored for placement of any contract due to debarment in the interim period (i.e. date of debarment and the date of revocation under this order), no claim shall be entertained,” the finance ministry said in its notification.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on MSMEs

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 21:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.