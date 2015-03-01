My Budget: Rina Dhaka

What is the best thing about the



The new 'Benami' transaction bill sounds good on paper. It will work if it's like the voluntary disclosure scheme introduced earlier..

And the worst?



Frankly, from all that I have understood there has been no reduction of VAT in Delhi. And, they have increased the service tax, which was already so high. Don't they realise that there are so many hidden costs in India?



If you could make one change, what would it be?



There are so many schemes that we hear of every year. These are all long-term visions and one will have to see how these will be executed. How these affect a person on the road, who takes two hours to cover a stretch that should take 20 minutes because of bad planning, remains to be seen



How will it impact BJP's popularity?



Most schemes are not designed for the salaried common man but the burden of those schemes falls on him.

Rina Dhaka

Fashion designer